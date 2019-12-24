Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 24, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 24 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re going to feel a very different kind of energy today. You usually don’t open up to others. You’re going to find yourself looking for comfort from your friends. Make sure that you talk to someone you’re sure you can trust, so people don’t take advantage of you.

Taurus

If you’ve been planning a vacation, then today is the best day to go ahead with it and finalise all your planning. Your finances are looking good too. Book your spot and go have some fun. Don’t leave this for tomorrow as you might convince yourself not to do it, but you need this.

Gemini

Don’t keep things inside of you today. You might be feeling annoyed with all the things you’ve been hearing regarding yourself at work. It’s best you get it cleared out with the person directly. Don’t let things get to you or else it might affect your work.

Cancer

Sitting around, worrying about your problems and pitying yourself isn’t going to help you at all. You need to put your problem-solving cap on and get into solution mode. See what you can do to solve all the problems you’re facing. If it’s not in your hand, then there’s no point in getting worked up over it for no reason.

Leo

Remember that thing you wished for a while back? It’s about to come true today. New opportunities are going to knock on your door. Make sure you think about them properly before taking them up and try stepping out of your comfort zone a little.

Virgo

Without even noticing it, you’ve been falling for someone you didn’t expect to fall for. Remember that this is just attraction and you don’t want to get your hopes up. The person might not feel the same way as they don’t look at you in the same light. Just make sure you don’t get too involved in it.

Libra

A good company is very important in any aspect of life. You’re at a point at your job where you’re constantly worrying about money for no reason at all. Spend time with people who make you feel comfortable and make you realise your accomplishments.

Scorpio

Romance is going to come to you in the strangest ways you can think of. Someone who you’ve been eyeing for a while now is going to come your way and profess their feelings to you. Keep a smile on and don’t get scared of this confession.

Sagittarius

Your mind is occupied with questions and answers for all areas in your workplace. You have experience in all areas as well, and you’re striving for your boss to notice this. However, someone at work might stop your progress altogether. Make sure you know who this person is and try getting credit for whatever you do.

Capricorn

Not able to understand the uncomfortable feeling you have today? Don’t think too much about it. You’re just over-stressed with work and your personal life. This is your body and mind telling you that you need to take a break. See if you can share your tasks between people around you, and don’t do everything yourself.

Aquarius

You’re always looking to learn new things. If you’re thinking of going back to school or getting a new certification of some sort, then today is a great day to go through with applications. Your acceptance power is high and people are going to love you whether it’s on paper or in person. Just make sure you express your interests clearly.

Pisces

Is there someone in your life you’re not giving enough attention to? This person misses you, and remember that they were there for you in your tough times. Reach out to friends you haven’t spoken to in a while to remind them that you’re still there for them and that you’re open to reconnecting with them.