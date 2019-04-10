Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today — April 10, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You should try to calm down and judge the pros and cons of matters relating to your own future. A venture shows signs of turning into a cash cow. A non-stop flow of communication between yourself and the people in your immediate environment is likely today.

Taurus

Do not believe everything you hear. You may fall in the trap of unnecessary not trusting right people. You may engage in interesting and informative discussions or fritter your time away in inconsequential chatter and gossip.

Gemini

You may develop a soft corner towards some of the friends and may go an extra mile to support their needs. Just ensure you are not been taken for a ride and at the same time try not to judge everyone with financial benefits. It is a tough line to walk. Use your wit and mind to think correctly. Seek the advice of elders if needed.

Cancer

If you are planning to initiate an ambitious project today, go ahead as today is a highly favourable day for it. A positive day with good returns for people employed in jobs and in other professional areas. If you have waited long enough for a romantic or social outing, make sure you fix them up for today.

Leo

The day promises much fun and gaiety, as your social circle will increase. Increase in earning and perks are also making your day today. An old ailment disappears, and you feel more comfortable and happy

Virgo

The entire day may see you trying in consolidating your recent activities. You will be happy and emotionally feel secure today. You and everyone you know seem to be in a good mood today and a sense of humour is not far behind.

Libra

Future party plans are in the making. A lot of energy goes into getting things scheduled and organized. You will be more assured of your own capabilities and opportunities that are in the offing.

Scorpio

This is a good time to back off and get a view of the day from a different perspective. This is the best time you will have to make progress, push forward and rise to prominence. You will be in demand today and recognition is inevitable.

Sagittarius

You may find yourself wanting to shoulder more responsibilities connected with your family, neighbourhood or personal business affairs Your ideas may not find the support you need. Perhaps a break or an early lunch will provide the perfect opportunity to unwind and gain a focus.

Capricorn

You realize the futility of gain and spend therapeutic time in meditation. Be ready to have a new vision and a positive outlook as a new experience and opportunities await you. Some important decisions you must make today at every cost.

Aquarius

You will get the support of seniors at professional areas which can be beneficial to you at last. A young blood gets up with a good idea, listen to them will not cost you lost. You support relatives who need you and can be generous to a fault.

Pisces

You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest and suggestions. Give time to children and have a good evening altogether. This is not the time to take matters easy and cool, so be careful.