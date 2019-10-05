close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dussehra 2019

Dussehra 2019: This is the significance of Ramlila

In some parts of India, especially in North India, a series of theatre performances termed as Ramlila takes place. An elaborate theatre is set up and the tale of how Lord Rama defeated Ravana, essentially taken from 'Ramayana' is narrated along with a fare organised for the audience. 

Dussehra 2019: This is the significance of Ramlila
Representative image from Pixabay

The nation is gearing up to celebrate Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami on October 8 this year. The tenth day after the nine-day long Navratri festival is known as Dussehra and is celebrated with much gusto in different parts of the country. The celebrations may vary across communities but the essence of the festival remains the same- celebrating the victory of good over evil. 

For the people who are from the eastern side of the country, Vijayadashami is celebrated at the end of Durga Puja which marks the victory of goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur. While in North India, the festival is celebrated as Dussehra, a mark of Lord Rama's victory over the evil Ravana.  

Lord Rama is the avatar of Lord Vishnu and is known for showing the path of righteousness to his devotees. Ravana, the intelligent Maha Brahmin, who fell due to his pride had kidnapped Lord Rama's wife, Sita and it is on the day of Dussehra that the Lord finally killed Ravana and marked the victory of good over evil- a lesson to learn for the forthcoming generations. 

In some parts of India, especially in North India, a series of theatre performances termed as Ramlila takes place. An elaborate theatre is set up and the tale of how Lord Rama defeated Ravana, essentially taken from 'Ramayana' is narrated along with a fare organised for the audience. 

On the day of Dussehra, the final episode of the epic is enacted in which Lord Rama kills Ravana. After the enactment, effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnath are burnt. 

Ramlila is chiefly enacted to celebrate Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and to give out the message that good always triumphs over evil. The festive fervour during Dussehra is something that can't be missed and felt especially if you attend a vibrant and theatrical Ramlila.

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Dussehra in advance!

Tags:
Dussehra 2019Ramlila
Next
Story

Durga Puja 2019: Bengali delicacies you shouldn't miss while you go pandal hopping

Must Watch

PT4M20S

5W1H: Protest against cutting of trees in Aarey Colony, Mumbai