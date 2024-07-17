Guru Purnima 2024: Date, Time, Significance & Rituals

The Hindu festival of Guru Purnima, also called Vyasa Purnima, is devoted to Guru Puja, or Guru Worship, and it occurs on the full moon day of the Ashadha month (June–July). As followers of many faiths honour their Gurus spiritual guides who illuminate the path with their wisdom and teachings this fortunate day has great significance. The word "guru" means one who drives out darkness, emphasising the role that these individuals play in banishing ignorance and directing people toward enlightenment. Guru Purnima is a traditional celebration honouring Sage Vyasa, who is well-known for gathering and revising key Hindu scriptures like the Vedas and the Mahabharata. This festival honouring the teacher-disciple dynamic of the Guru-Shishya connection focuses on being grateful for the priceless wisdom and spiritual development that gurus have bestowed upon us. Offerings, prayers, and deeds of service to gurus are all part of the observances, which aim to continue receiving their blessings and guidance on the lifelong path of education and self-discovery.

Guru Purnima 2024: Date & Time

Guru Purnima on Sunday, July 21, 2024

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:59 PM on Jul 20, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 03:46 PM on Jul 21, 2024

Guru Purnima 2024: Significance

In addition to its religious and spiritual significance, Guru Purnima has become a widely observed cultural festival that cuts across social and religious lines. People gather to honour their mentors and professors on this day, signifying a sense of group respect. It is a moving reminder of the transformational power of education on people and society. By means of temple visits, ashram blessings, or sincere expressions of gratitude, Guru Purnima cultivates a collective awareness of the obligation towards those who enlighten minds and passions. This festival emphasises the significance of the day as a moment to honour educators, mentors, and sages who sacrificially give knowledge, moulding lives. In the end, Guru Purnima ensures the continuance of wisdom and knowledge transmission by strengthening ties of respect and appreciation between generations.

Guru Purnima 2024: Rituals

Hindu Guru Puja:

Worshipping the guru as a spiritual mentor out of dedication. Consists of recitations of the Guru Gita and mantras, offerings, and Vyasa Puja. Customs such as the distribution of prasad and Padapuja, the worship of sandals. Deeds of devotion and reiterating the disciples' commitment.

Spiritual Reflection and Initiation:

Disciples reflect on their development spiritually. It usually starts with diksha, or entrance into spiritual activities.

Buddhist Observances:

Following the teachings of the Buddha (Uposatha). The monsoon season marks the beginning of ascetic activities and meditation.

Tribute in Indian Classical Music: