Horoscope December 13: Bad decision from past may lead to stress for Pisceans; know about other zodiac signs

It's a new day, a new beginning. Its all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you on December 13, 2020. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

ARIES:

Someone you admire a lot but don't know very well moving into your orbit today. This is your chance to make an effort to learn more about them. While you shouldn't barrage them with questions, you should make it known that you are a big fan of theirs. Besides feeding their ego, it will help them remember who you are and could even help put you higher up their priority list. Have your questions prepared in advance and be respectful of their time.

TAURUS:

Spend time somewhere you can enjoy beauty today, whether it's a garden, park, art museum, a flower market, or even an electronics store full of the gadgets you covet most. It's important to appreciate aesthetically pleasing things, especially now when your creativity could use some inspiration. Life is a balance between ugly and pretty, soft and hard, sweet and sour, and right now you need to tilt things toward the more attractive end of the spectrum.

GEMINI:

Your obsession with fairness is going to cause you more stress than generate benefits right now, so don't spend so much time trying to calculate whether everything is completely equal. It's probably not going to be. And that's okay. Sure, gross inequities should be dealt with, but if someone is getting a little bit more time or a little bit more money than someone else, it's not the end of the world. Focus on more productive, positive things today.

CANCER:

You can make tremendous progress if you can focus your energy in the right direction today. To get the most out of this, be conscious of your motivation for doing certain things. It can sometimes be difficult to change course once you set out on a path. Once you've locked on a target, whether it's something or someone, you won't stop until you've accomplished your aim. It's this that can lead you to great success or possibly failure.

LEO:

Your eye for detail is bringing the little things into sharp focus today, so use that eye to find mistakes before they get too far along. When you review your budget, you'll immediately notice an issue with the numbers that can still be easily fixed. And if you buy something, double-check the receipt. There could be an error that needs to be addressed. There is always a benefit to looking at things in a deeper way. Breezing along and being shallow only leads to an empty and unrewarding life.

VIRGO:

When a surge of positive thinking hits you early today, you should use it to help others. A blue friend could use a few words of encouragement, and few people can deliver them with as much compassion and kindness as you. Even if you just send a silly "cheer up" online greeting card, your thoughtful efforts will go a very long way toward making them feel better about themselves. Giving to the people you love enables you to make stronger connections to them.

LIBRA:

The sun shines for only so many hours on any given day, and it's up to you to make the most of it! If the weather cooperates, you should try to spend as much time outside as possible. This is a great time for socializing outdoors, which means that a picnic or a hike would be a great way to pass the time. And you and your friends don't have to take things too seriously. A little silliness might be all it takes to get everyone feeling good.

SCORPIO:

This is the start of a repositioning period among the people in your social circle. Folks are shifting alliances and old friendship ties are breaking, but just temporarily speaking. It's perfectly natural for people to want to mix up who they spend time with, so don't worry that this is the end of something. The strong bonds that hold you all together are still there, they just might be arranged a little differently for the next few weeks.

SAGITTARIUS:

A co-worker is experiencing some relationship problems and bringing them to work. Now, instead of talking about projects or customers, the conversation is dominated by their tale of woe. If you don't want to get involved in any difficult situations with authority figures, you'd better distance yourself from this person as much as you can. Let them suffer the consequences of their distracted attitude. You need to stay focused on the work that's in front of you.

CAPRICORN:

If you fear that your energy burst is going bust today, don't look on it as a negative thing. Ratcheting down can be very positive! By slowing down, you can get a lot more grounded with friends and family members. It's time for some downtime anyway, so take things down a notch even if you feel like doing more. Hold yourself back and don't try to do so much. This is a time when you should be listening more closely to your body and doing what's right for your health.

AQUARIUS:

There is an invisible barrier between you and someone else right now, walls that you can't see or touch, but which are holding you back just as if they were 20 feet tall and made of brick. If you really want to break through to this person, you have to do it with charm and patience, not a big old wrecking ball! Take care when dealing with others, and they will take care when dealing with you. Wait for them to open a door and then you'll be invited in.

PISCES:

Receiving credit is sometimes overrated, and besides, fame shouldn't be the reason for doing you do. If someone else tries to take credit for your project's success, don't let it get to you. Those in authority already know that you were behind it, and they know that this person isn't to be believed. You'll get a chance later to have a more private conversation with the boss, and that's the perfect time to remind them that you were the idea generator. For some, bad decisions of the past will lead to frustration and mental turmoil. You may be stranded and unable to decide what to do next. In this situation, seek help from others.