Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778380
NewsLifestyleCulture
WHATSAPP IMAGES FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

Independence Day 2024: Images To Share On WhatsApp Status, Facebook Posts And Instagram Feed

Stand out on Independence Day 2024, August 15th by sharing posts on social media platforms that resonate passion, patriotism, and pride.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Independence Day 2024: Images To Share On WhatsApp Status, Facebook Posts And Instagram Feed Image credit: Freepik

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, we reflect on the significance of this special day. We honor the brave souls who fought for our freedom and those who worked tirelessly to build our nation. Their courage and determination inspire us to value freedom, hard work, and unity. Today, we celebrate the sacrifices of our ancestors and renew our commitment to a united and free India.

Images To Share On Social Media:

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

 

(All Image Credit: Freepik)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security