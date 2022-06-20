NEW DELHI: International Yoga Day is celebrates on June 21 every year. It is celebrated to spread awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice all around the world. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the idea of recognising Yoga on an international stage by honouring June 21 as Yoga Day.

Yoga has now earned its popularity not just in India but all across the countries with as many people making it a part of their lifestyle.

On this Yoga Day 2022, let's motivate and encourage our loved ones with wishes and messages that will inspire them to adopt yoga. We bring to you some of the greetings that you can share to your dear ones on this day.

1. Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim, the better your practice, the brighter the flame. Happy International Yoga Day.

2. Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day.

3. Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Festival!

4. Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience. Wishing you and everyone a Happy International Yoga Day.

6. YOGA is the gateway to happiness that the body needs in daily life! Happy yoga day!

8. Warm wishes on Yoga Day. Yoga is possible for each one of us to do. Let us embrace it for a better life.

9. Sun salutations can energize and warm you, even on the darkest, coldest winter day. Let this Yoga Day energize your life throughout the year!

10. Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Happy International Yoga Day!

11. Yoga is the way to relax and rejuvenate. Yoga is the way to find yourself and connect. Wishing a very Happy Yoga Day