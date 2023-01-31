Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantras to Chant; Don't Make These Mistakes

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month is known as Jaya Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshipped. Jaya Ekadashi is considered one of the important fasts as it is believed that by worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day all the sorrows of a person go away. This Ekadashi is considered to be very auspicious.

On this day Lord Vishnu is worshipped with complete rituals. According to religious beliefs, fasting on Jaya Ekadashi and some measures taken on this day are particularly fruitful. These measures not only provide prosperous benefits but also rid worshippers of all kinds of suffering.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Timing and Shubh muhurat

According to the Panchang, Jaya Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month is starting at 11:53 am on January 31 and will end on February 1 at 02:01 pm. According to Udayatithi, the fast of Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on February 1, 2023.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Significance

Ekadashi fasting is considered very auspicious in Sanatan Dharma. By observing this fast, all the sufferings of the creature go away, and the grace of Lord Vishnu remains. Among these, Jaya Ekadashi is the best date to destroy all the sins of this birth and previous births. Not only this, it is going to destroy heinous sins like Brahmatya and demonic nature.

Devotional fasting of this Ekadashi, dear to Shri Vishnu, never leads a man to go into the realm of a ghost and attains salvation after death. In Padampuraan, it has been said for this Ekadashi that the one who fasts on 'Jaya Ekadashi' has given all kinds of donations and performed the rituals of all the yagyas. By observing this fast, the devotee gets the fruits of Agnishtom Yagya.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Puja Vidhi

On this day, after taking a bath in the morning, bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu with panchamrit etc. while you are sattvic while chanting the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay'. Aarti should be performed with camphor by offering Ritufal, paan, coconut, sandalwood, flowers, til and incense. At night perform Jagran in the name of Lord Hari and feed the poor on the day of Dwadashi and help the needy. Eat Satvik food and keep yourself away from any kind of problems.

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: Manta to chant (विष्णु मंत्र)

लक्ष्मी कान्तं कमल नयनम योगिभिर्ध्यान नग्म्य्म।

ॐ नमोः नारायणाय। ॐ नमोः भगवते वासुदेवाय।

Jaya Ekadashi 2023: DON'TS to follow on Ekadashi

- Avoid sleeping till late

- Control your diet

- Avoid eating rice

- Don't get into fights

