Karva Chauth 2024: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And More

Karva Chauth is a significant festival celebrated by married women in India, especially in the northern and northwestern regions. It is a day of fasting and prayer for the long life and well-being of their husbands. In 2024, Karva Chauth will be observed on Friday, October 18th. This traditional festival is marked with deep devotion, symbolic rituals, and is celebrated with a sense of togetherness among women. Here’s a closer look at the date, timings, rituals, and the cultural significance of Karva Chauth.

Date and Time for Karva Chauth 2024

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Karva Chauth Puja Muhurat (auspicious time): From 5:46 PM to 7:02 PM

Moonrise Time: Expected at 7:54 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 06:46 AM on Oct 20, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:16 AM on Oct 21, 2024

Fasting Duration: The fast traditionally begins at sunrise and continues until moonrise.

Women commence their fast before sunrise and break it only after sighting the moon in the evening, following the rituals and offering prayers to the Moon.

Rituals of Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth is celebrated with several traditional rituals that hold both religious and cultural significance. Here's a step-by-step overview of the key rituals observed during the festival:

Sargi

The day begins early with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared by the mother-in-law and given to the daughter-in-law. This meal includes fruits, dry fruits, sweets, and other nourishing foods to sustain the fasting wife throughout the day.

Nirjala Fast

Women observe a nirjala fast, meaning they neither eat nor drink water from sunrise until moonrise. This fast is kept for the long life, prosperity, and good health of their husbands.

Solah Shringar

Married women adorn themselves in their finest clothes, often wearing bridal-like attire and completing their look with the 16 traditional embellishments, known as solah shringar, which signify their marital status. These include bangles, bindi, vermillion, mehendi (henna), and more.

Puja and Storytelling

In the evening, the women gather in a group, often at someone’s home, to perform the Karva Chauth puja. They create an idol of Goddess Parvati, often with mud, and place it in a sacred spot. A pot of water, called karva, is kept as an offering. They listen to the story of Karva Chauth, which is rooted in devotion and sacrifice, while passing the karva around in a circle. The story reinforces the theme of a wife’s deep love and commitment to her husband.

Moon Sighting and Breaking the Fast

After the moon rises, the women offer water (known as arka) and prayers to the moon. They then look at the moon through a sieve and symbolically view their husbands through it. This is followed by the husband offering water and food to his wife, thus breaking her fast.

Significance of Karva Chauth

Strengthening Marital Bonds

The festival is a celebration of the bond between husband and wife. It highlights the love, sacrifice, and prayers of the wife for the long and healthy life of her husband. In return, the husband also shows his affection and appreciation.

Spiritual Devotion

Beyond the marital aspect, Karva Chauth is a time for women to show their devotion to Goddess Parvati, who symbolizes marital bliss and strength. It is believed that by observing the fast with devotion, they can attain divine blessings for their family’s welfare.

Cultural Togetherness

Karva Chauth is also a festival of togetherness among women. It fosters a sense of community, as women gather to perform rituals, share stories, and celebrate their shared cultural heritage. The preparation of sargi by the mother-in-law and the group puja also highlight the bond between women across generations.

Mythological Origins

There are several legends associated with Karva Chauth, but one of the most popular is the story of Queen Veeravati. As per this legend, Queen Veeravati was the only sister among seven brothers, and she observed her first Karva Chauth after marriage. Unable to bear her suffering from hunger and thirst, her brothers tricked her into thinking the moon had risen, leading her to break her fast prematurely. This action resulted in her husband’s death. However, through her deep devotion and prayers, Veeravati was able to bring her husband back to life. This tale emphasizes the power of a wife’s dedication and faith.

Karva Chauth is not just a fast but a cultural celebration of love, faith, and marital devotion. It showcases the strength and resilience of women who undertake the fast for the prosperity and longevity of their husbands. While deeply rooted in tradition, Karva Chauth has evolved in modern times, with both husbands and wives sometimes choosing to fast together, symbolizing mutual love and support.

