Navratri 2024, Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Colour And Mantras To Chant

Navratri, the nine-night festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil, is a significant Hindu festival observed with great fervor and devotion. On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees honour Maa Kushmanda, an embodiment of energy and vitality. This day is an occasion to seek her blessings for good health and prosperity.

Navratri is celebrated for nine consecutive nights and begins on the first day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin. In 2023, Navratri commenced on October 3rd and conclude on October 13th.

Navratri 2024, Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda is revered for her radiant and divine presence. It is believed that she created the universe with her cosmic smile, infusing life into it. The name 'Kushmanda' is derived from 'Ku,' 'Ushma,' and 'Anda,' meaning 'a little warm cosmic egg,' symbolizing the origin of creation.

The divine energy of Maa Kushmanda is associated with the Sun, the source of energy and life on Earth. She is often depicted with eight arms, each holding various symbolic objects like a bow, arrow, rosary, and a pot of nectar, signifying her blessings of strength, knowledge, and nourishment.

Devotees perform special rituals and puja vidhis to honor Maa Kushmanda. The day begins with a purification ritual followed by lighting a lamp and incense. Chanting mantras and hymns dedicated to Maa Kushmanda is an integral part of the puja, seeking her divine blessings for good health and vitality.

Navratri 2024, Day 4: Shubh Muhurat

Timing holds significant importance during Navratri, and it's vital to perform the puja during the auspicious hours. According to Drik Panchang, the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, known as Chaturthi Tithi.

Brahma Muhurat: 04:39 AM to 05:28 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:03 AM to 06:16 AM

Which colour to wear on Navratri 2024 Day 4?

Worshipping Goddess Navdurga wearing Orange color on Sunday bestows the person with qualities such as warmth and exuberance. This color is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat.

On this auspicious day, devotees come together to celebrate the divine energy of Maa Kushmanda and seek her blessings for robust health and a prosperous life. May Maa Kushmanda's radiant smile illuminate our lives and fill our hearts with vitality and strength.

Navratri 2024, Day 4: Maa Kushmanda's Powerful Mantras

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

You can invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting this simple Mantra

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayay Namah॥

Here’s a stuti dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samstita।

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah॥

