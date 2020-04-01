Netizens explode Twitter with 'April Fool's Day' memes amid lockdown

New Delhi: When was the last time that you didn't get fell for a prank? Certainly not on April 1. Better known as the April Fool's Day - the first day of April is considered to be the one dedicated to fooling around, playing pranks and tickling your funny bones. So, Twitter exploded with hilarious memes and made #AprilFoolsDay a top trend.

Amid lockdown in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, these hilarious memes sure will make you feel a little lighter.

We thought of compiling the best ones for you from Twitter land:

I know yall cancelling #AprilFoolsDay but I cant laugh alone pic.twitter.com/HdtFHgDpwM — Mb3w3 Seth (@S3thu_) April 1, 2020

The best #AprilFoolsDay video you will ever watch today pic.twitter.com/r7moAqw0UD — SARK OR DIE (@KelvinMate_) April 1, 2020

Any one who tries April fools on me during these times #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/GVGQ0umFWc — Captian Anti-Rona (@Just_Nandos) April 1, 2020

Ever thought why it is called the April Fool's Day?

Interestingly, some references to the day trace back to the Roman festival of Hilaria and even to the festival of Holi festival of India, and the Medieval Feast of Fools. Also, early references lead April Fool's day to Chaucer's Canterbury Tales (1392).

The jokes are played on people and after they are fooled, we can hear a loud shout-screaming—April Fool.

Laugh Out Loud, as FOOLS' day is here—April 1!

