Watch your back

Netizens explode Twitter with 'April Fool's Day' memes amid lockdown

Twitter exploded with hilarious memes and made #AprilFoolsDay a top trend. 

Netizens explode Twitter with &#039;April Fool&#039;s Day&#039; memes amid lockdown
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: When was the last time that you didn't get fell for a prank? Certainly not on April 1. Better known as the April Fool's Day - the first day of April is considered to be the one dedicated to fooling around, playing pranks and tickling your funny bones. So, Twitter exploded with hilarious memes and made #AprilFoolsDay a top trend. 

Amid lockdown in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, these hilarious memes sure will make you feel a little lighter.

We thought of compiling the best ones for you from Twitter land: 

Ever thought why it is called the April Fool's Day?

Interestingly, some references to the day trace back to the Roman festival of Hilaria and even to the festival of Holi festival of India, and the Medieval Feast of Fools. Also, early references lead April Fool's day to Chaucer's Canterbury Tales (1392).

The jokes are played on people and after they are fooled, we can hear a loud shout-screaming—April Fool.

Laugh Out Loud, as FOOLS' day is here—April 1!

 

