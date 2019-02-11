Promise Day 2019: Make this day special with these vows

During the love-filled Valentine Week which begins from February 7 and lasts till 14, each day has its own significance. February 11 happens to be Promise Day, and on this day, lovers make vows to each other while singles search for love.

On this special day, try making beautiful promises and do try keeping them up as well. Check out some of the promises, which you can make today:

Promise of love

The most important feeling for any relationship to sustain the tide of time is 'love'. If you feel that, there is no chance your relationship will fail. Even if you are a man of words, try walking that extra mile for your love—make that little promise of 'loving' forever and ever.

Promise of happiness

We all want to be happy in life, and these days are not just for the people in love but for friends to strengthen their bond as well. So, if you have someone special then great but if you don't then worry not. Celebrate this day with your friends with the promise of being happy in any condition.

Promise of honesty

Being honest in any relationship is very essential, so when in love practice the same. You can promise assurance to your loved one, saying that you shall always stick together and remain honest with each other. After all, honesty is the best policy!

Promise of togetherness

The month of February is considered to be a lovers' paradise not without a reason. There are so many days dedicated to the spirit of love and belonging. With today being 'Promise Day', you can take the vow to be with your loved one till eternity. A simple confession 'I Love You' can do wonders, no doubt but a little promise can seal it with faith!

Promise of friendship

Friendship is the start of any relationship, they say. And, it should be that way, indeed. All the probable lovers, take that as a cue because no matter you find a love mate or not, but you shall always have a true friend backing you in difficult times. Today on 'Promise Day', pledge to value friendship and your friends. Also, try and retain that 'friendship' with your partner as well!

Happy Promise Day!

