New Delhi: The highly-awaited festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this year on September 7. Bappa devotees love to bring him home annually during the 10-day long festivity amid much pomp and enthusiasm. The special day also known as Vinayak Chaturthi is the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birthday. Ganesh temples remain crowded with devotees thronging the premises to seek the divine blessings of the Lord.

One of the most famous Ganesh temples in Maharashtra is Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune. The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state.

SHRIMANT DAGDUSHETH HALWAI GANPATI 2024 LIVE STREAMING DARSHAN

(The Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 LIVE darshan will be updated tomorrow)

All those who are away and can't physically visit the Ganpati temples today, can watch the LIVE Streaming here and get the Pratham darshan of Pune's famous and one of the oldest Bappa temples - Shrimant Dagdushekh Halwai Ganpati Mandir. The temple will see an ocean of devotees seeking blessings of the Lord.

SHRIMANT DAGDUSHETH HALWAI GANPATI MANDIR 2024

Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up nationwide, and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. The festival is celebrated with equal energy and enthusiasm globally by Indians. Special arrangements are made, keeping the crowd in mind.