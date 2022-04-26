हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi AIIMS

Delhi High Court orders AIIMS nurses on strike to resume work, lists matter for hearing tomorrow

Delhi High Court noted that the strike by AIIMS nurses would cause grave prejudice and seriously impede and impact the working of a medical institution,

Delhi High Court orders AIIMS nurses on strike to resume work, lists matter for hearing tomorrow

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nurses' Union to ensure that its member nurses, who are on an indefinite strike since the morning, immediately rejoin work.

Justice Yashwant Varma, while dealing with a petition moved by the AIIMS, observed that the strike would cause grave prejudice and seriously impede the working of the institution.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the nurses' union refused to attend to duty following a notice issued by the administration on April 25 and the same resulted in the cancellation of various surgeries and has crippled the functioning of a centre of excellence.

“Since the aforesaid action of the union would cause grave prejudice and seriously impede and impact the working of a medical institution, the respondent union is directed to ensure that its members and nursing officers would immediately rejoin work forthwith pending further orders,” the high court order stated.

 

 

The judge noted that none appeared on behalf of the nurses' union and directed that the petition be listed for further consideration on April 27 at 10.30 am. The AIIMS Nurses' Union had earlier announced an indefinite strike with effect from Tuesday morning on account of the suspension of its President Harish Kajla and demanded its revocation.

Responding to it, the AIIMS Delhi issued a warning to its employees and faculty members, saying that no staff will "cease work for any reason."

Through its notice, the reputed medical institute also banned the use of loudspeakers and shouting slogans inside its premises. The warning from the AIIMS came a day after the nursing staff at AIIMS Delhi decided to go on an indefinite strike in protest against the suspension of Harish Kajila, the President of the Nurses Union.

The agitating nurses have demanded that AIIMS management immediately revoke Kajla's suspension.

“No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus,” AIIMS, Delhi said in its warning.

(With Agency Inputs)

 

