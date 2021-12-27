Delhi's air quality remains 'severe', AQI at 433; light rains predicted over NCR

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 433, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

“The air quality index was recorded in the severe category in the wee hours of Monday with the AQI of 433 around 1 AM in Delhi,’’ the SAFAR data showed.

Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'Severe' category with Air Quality Index at 433, as per SAFAR. pic.twitter.com/sJh1xQUf8F — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

The AQI in Gurugram was 347 while in Noida it was 480. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, light to moderate intensity rain has been predicted over Delhi-NCR during the next two hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national weather forecasting agency also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over Haryana`s Rewari and Uttar Pradesh`s Kithor.

In a tweet posted at 11.10 PM, the national weather forecasting agency said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari (Haryana) Kithor (U.P.) . Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi , NCR ( Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja (U.P.) Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

Several parts of the national capital witnessed light rains on Sunday evening.

