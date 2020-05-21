हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market opens after govt relaxes coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown rules

The heartland of street shopping, the famous Sarojini Nagar market opened on Wednesday following new guidelines during lockdown 4.0.

Delhi&#039;s Sarojini Nagar market opens after govt relaxes coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown rules
Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The heartland of street shopping, the famous Sarojini Nagar market opened on Wednesday following new guidelines during lockdown 4.0.

However, only a few shops were seen open as shopkeepers face staff crunch because of migrant labourers going back to their native states. With only a few shops open, the norms of social distancing were being followed and demarcations were created on the floor to ensure maximum distance was maintained between customers at shops.

Ashok Randhwa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Trader Association, said that the Delhi Police had restrained them from opening shops stating that only one-third of the number of shops would be allowed to open.

"Today the additional DCP came to the shops and said that you can only open one-third the number of shops. We then told him that the Delhi government has ordered the opening of shops on an odd-even basis," he said.

He added: "The DCP also asked us to maintain a register mentioning the name of the customer, address and their temperature and if any detail was missing, a case would be registered." When asked who issued these orders, he only said that the orders need to be followed and then we were able to open these shops.

One of the shopkeepers told ANI that they are facing a severe shortage of staff. "Many of the staff were from other states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and have returned to their home states. I welcome the decision to allow the markets to open as it will help street vendors to earn their livelihood," said a shopkeeper.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that markets in the national capital can open but shops are allowed to operate only on an odd-even basis during the lockdown period till May 31.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus Indiadelhi Sarojini Market openSarojini Market open
Next
Story

NDMC to open parks and gardens in Delhi for public from May 21: Check who are prohibited from entering
  • 1,06,723Confirmed
  • 3,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M44S

DNA: Super-cyclone Amphan hits coast of India and Bangladesh; Are we prepared?