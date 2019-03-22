Fire erupts after cylinder explodes in building in Delhi's Moonga Nagar; rescue operations underway

Delhi: A massive blaze erupted after a cylinder explosion in New Delhi's Moonga Nagar on Friday night. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The fire, caused by the cylinder blast, spread in a building on Karawal road. There are no reports of any injuries or casualties so far.

Delhi: Fire breaks out after a cylinder blast in a building on Karawal road in Monga Nagar. 8 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gjO030zq2G — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at a factory in national capital's Bawana area.

A call about the fire was received at 9 AM after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said.