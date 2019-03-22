हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi fire

Fire erupts after cylinder explodes in building in Delhi's Moonga Nagar; rescue operations underway

A massive blaze erupted after a cylinder explosion in New Delhi's Moonga Nagar on Friday night. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. 

Fire erupts after cylinder explodes in building in Delhi&#039;s Moonga Nagar; rescue operations underway
ANI photo

Delhi: A massive blaze erupted after a cylinder explosion in New Delhi's Moonga Nagar on Friday night. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. 

The fire, caused by the cylinder blast, spread in a building on Karawal road. There are no reports of any injuries or casualties so far. 

 

 

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at a factory in national capital's Bawana area.

A call about the fire was received at 9 AM after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

