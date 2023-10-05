Morena: Amid a verbal clash between the BJP-led Central government and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the detention of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the Delhi liquor policy case, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that legal actions will be taken against those involved in corrupt practices. Addressing reporters, Tomar cautioned, "Legal procedures will be followed for those engaged in corruption. PM Modi has stated that neither will he indulge in corruption nor allow anyone else to do so. Dishonest individuals should be more cautious. The involvement of corruption has triggered actions by the CBI and ED. These agencies are actively countering corruption."

Second Prominent Arrest in Delhi Liquor Scam Case

The apprehension of Sanjay Singh marks the second high-profile arrest in the case following the previous detainment of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The federal agency conducted a raid at the residence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday morning in connection with the now-cancelled liquor excise policy in the national capital. This development closely followed the ED's search of premises linked to two close aides of Sanjay Singh in the same context.

The case relates to allegations that Singh and his associates were involved in the Delhi government's decision to grant licenses to liquor shops and vendors in 2020, resulting in financial losses to the state and a violation of anti-corruption laws.

AAP Plans Protest Against Singh's Arrest

AAP is set to organize a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Thursday to oppose the arrest of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sanjay Singh's Arrest Unlawful: Kejriwal

The arrest prompted a strong reaction from Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led Centre, stating that it showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frustrations.

Furthermore, he announced that the ruling party in the national capital will challenge Singh's arrest through legal channels. Kejriwal, after visiting Singh's family at their Delhi residence, contested the Enforcement Directorate's actions, stating that nothing incriminating was found during the search, yet Singh was still arrested.

Alleging that PM Modi was deeply entrenched in corruption, Kejriwal emphasized that Singh had been vocal in exposing the alleged corruption of PM Modi. This, he claimed, was the reason behind Singh's suspension from the Rajya Sabha and subsequent arrest.

BJP Counters Opposition Claims On Corruption

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi defended the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, asserting that it was part of a sustained effort towards realizing a 'Bhrashtachaar Mukt Bharat' (corruption-free India).

Lekhi emphasized that the PM Modi-led government took the pledge of 'Naa Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' (will neither take bribes nor let others take it), contrasting it with the Opposition's alleged focus on promoting the interests of their respective families or political dynasties.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Delhi excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 enabled cartelization and favored specific dealers who allegedly bribed for favorable treatment—an accusation strongly denied by the AAP.

So far, the ED has filed five chargesheets in the case, including against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the scandal.