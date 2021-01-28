Low-intensity earthquake jolts Delhi, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A low-intensity earthquake jolted parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 IST today, said National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt for a few seconds. There has been no report of any damage to life or property so far.

Frequent earthquakes or tremors have sparked concerns that a bigger quake could strike the national capital region.

Seismologists say the increased frequency does not necessarily imply that a major one may be in the offing but emphasize that monitoring the tremors is the key to being prepared. Unlike many other natural disasters, earthquakes cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty.

