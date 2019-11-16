close

Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over spike in Delhi air pollution

On Saturday, the AQI docked at 472 with PM 2.5 levels at 322 and PM 10 levels at 487 at 8:30 in the morning, said SAFAR.

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough to curb the menace of air pollution in the capital alleging that he has not taken any requisite measures to control the pollution and is hiding his faults.

"Supreme Court has pulled the Delhi government over the issue of air pollution. Arvind Kejriwal does not listen to the Supreme Court also. He has not taken any requisite measures to control the pollution and also did not give money to MCD. Now, he is just hiding his faults," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 472 with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels at 322 and PM 10 levels at 487 at 8:30 in the morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

With air pollution levels nearing 'severe plus category', schools in Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi were shut for two days, earlier this week

