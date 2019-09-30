close

Delhi water supply

Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to be hit on Monday as pumping from Chandrawal water works reduced due to high ammonia levels

NEW DELHI: Water supply in parts of national capital is likely to be affected on Monday as pumping from Chandrawal water treatment plant has been reduced  due to high ammonia levels in raw water.

According to reports, the authorities have cut down pumping from Chandrawal water works by 25% due to presence of high ammonia in raw water.

According to the Delhi Jal Board, the morning water supply on Monday is likely to be affected in some localities.

The areas which are likely to face shortage of water supply include Civil Lines, Malka Ganj, Timarpur, Azad Market, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Rajender Nagar, NDMC area, President Estate, Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Darya Aanj, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangir Puri, APMC, Kewal Park and NDMC.

This comes days after a preliminary investigation of tap water samples collected randomly from 11 areas in the national capital revealed that the water is not safe for drinking.

The samples did not meet the quality norms laid down by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), a national body that frames quality standards for products and services, said reports.

The parameters such as pH level, odour and acidity were much higher than the prescribed norms.

The samples, sent voluntarily by Delhi households, were tested by the BIS. The samples collected were from tap water supplied by both the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

In order to address the problem, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the chairman of DJB, said that the water utility will take corrective action if there are any shortcomings found.

