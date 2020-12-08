हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharat Bandh

Bharat bandh today: How much loss does Indian economy bear due to bandh? Know

Agitating farmer unions have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday to press for repeal of the union government's agri laws that is likely to have an impact in major parts of the country.


Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI



The farmer leaders have however said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown.

With almost all opposition parties and several trade unions backing the 'Bharat Bandh' and many announcing parallel protests in support of the farmers, the Centre has issued an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure COVID guidelines are followed. The railways too asked its personnel to step up vigil saying protesters may organise rail blockades in 16 states.

Appealing to everyone to join the "symbolic" bandh, farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 AM to 3 PM as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since the last 12 days.

Estimated loss to economy due to Bharat Bandh

As per a DNA Analysis, there are over 15 crore farmers however, various parties who are politicising the entire issue will expectedly impact the lives of over 138 crore Indians.

The DNA Analysis further says that an estimated Rs 32 thousand crore loss is borne by the Indian economy due to a single day bandh. Though this is just an assumptive estimate while the real cost may be even more.

Now considering, there are about 20 crore families in the country, and if we divide Rs 32 thousand crore among each of these families, the loss per family due to Bharat Bandh will stand at Rs 1,600. It usually takes the farmer 8 days to earn this money.

