Bharat bandh today Live updates: Protesters block rail tracks in Odisha; tyres burnt in Gujarat and Bihar

8 December 2020, 08:25 AM
A strict vigil is being maintained in all districts bordering Delhi and additional forces have been deployed there.
8 December 2020, 08:25 AM
Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert in view of Bharat Bandh call issued by farmers protesting the new agriculture laws. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the common people are not put to any inconvenience on account of the shutdown.
8 December 2020, 08:23 AM
Protesters burn tyres in Gujarat's Vadodara and Bihar's Jahanabad.
8 December 2020, 08:23 AM
Bharat bandh against farm laws: Protests were carried out on railway tracks in Buldhana and Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Tuesday morning. Protesters block railway tracks at a few places in Odisha.
8 December 2020, 08:19 AM
Farmers staying at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi gathered for prayers this morning. The protest at the Nirankari Ground entered 13th day today. Farmer Unions have called a Bharat Bandh today, against central government's farm laws.
8 December 2020, 08:13 AM
Bharat Bandh today: Heavy police security deployed in Delhi; Uttar Pradesh Police deploys force in Noida and nearby areas.
8 December 2020, 08:11 AM
Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties stage a protest in Vijayawada, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against central government's farm laws.
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
8 December 2020, 07:59 AM
Trinamool extends support to farmers' movement:
Our government doesn't support bandh but Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the farmers' movement, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Midnapore.
8 December 2020, 07:58 AM
Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train on Tuesday in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police and detained.
Farmer Unions have called Bharat Bandh today, over Centre's farm laws.
— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
8 December 2020, 07:57 AM
All examinations scheduled on December 8 under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharat bandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from 9th Dec will be held as per schedule: Controller of Exams, Osmania University
8 December 2020, 07:57 AM
The agitating farmers, who have been camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 12 days on Tuesday morning once again blocked the national highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad.
8 December 2020, 07:56 AM
Bharat bandh today: The agitating farmers on Tuesday continued to block the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghazipur amid nationwide strike called by farmers over the three farm laws.