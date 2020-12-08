Bharat bandh today Live updates: Protesters block rail tracks in Odisha; tyres burnt in Gujarat and Bihar

Farmers' outfits are observing a Bharat Bandh (nationwide shutdown) on Tuesday (December 8) to protest against the controversial new agriculture laws, with several trade and transport unions extending support and almost all opposition parties too backing their demands. Farmer leaders said their strike will remain peaceful and that no shops and establishments will be forcibly closed on account of the Bandh.

On the eve of the nationwide strike, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the strike. A home ministry official said that states have been directed to take precautionary measures so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country.

In its advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said that the respective governments must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and physical distancing are strictly followed.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News to get latest updates related to Bharat bandh.

