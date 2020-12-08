हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharat bandh today Live updates: Protesters block rail tracks in Odisha; tyres burnt in Gujarat and Bihar

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News to get latest updates related to Bharat bandh.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 - 08:38
Comments |
TV grab

Farmers' outfits are observing a Bharat Bandh (nationwide shutdown) on Tuesday (December 8) to protest against the controversial new agriculture laws, with several trade and transport unions extending support and almost all opposition parties too backing their demands. Farmer leaders said their strike will remain peaceful and that no shops and establishments will be forcibly closed on account of the Bandh.

On the eve of the nationwide strike, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the strike. A home ministry official said that states have been directed to take precautionary measures so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country. 

In its advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said that the respective governments must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and physical distancing are strictly followed. 

8 December 2020, 08:25 AM

A strict vigil is being maintained in all districts bordering Delhi and additional forces have been deployed there.

8 December 2020, 08:25 AM

Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert in view of Bharat Bandh call issued by farmers protesting the new agriculture laws. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the common people are not put to any inconvenience on account of the shutdown. 

8 December 2020, 08:23 AM

Protesters burn tyres in Gujarat's Vadodara and Bihar's Jahanabad.

8 December 2020, 08:23 AM

Bharat bandh against farm laws: Protests were carried out on railway tracks in Buldhana and Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Tuesday morning. Protesters block railway tracks at a few places in Odisha.
 

8 December 2020, 08:19 AM

Farmers staying at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi gathered for prayers this morning. The protest at the Nirankari Ground entered 13th day today. Farmer Unions have called a Bharat Bandh today, against central government's farm laws. 

8 December 2020, 08:13 AM

Bharat Bandh today: Heavy police security deployed in Delhi; Uttar Pradesh Police deploys force in Noida and nearby areas. 

8 December 2020, 08:11 AM

Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties stage a protest in Vijayawada, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against central government's farm laws. 

8 December 2020, 07:59 AM

Trinamool extends support to farmers' movement: 

Our government doesn't support bandh but Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the farmers' movement, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Midnapore.

8 December 2020, 07:58 AM

Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train on Tuesday in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police and detained.

Farmer Unions have called Bharat Bandh today, over Centre's farm laws.

8 December 2020, 07:57 AM

All examinations scheduled on December 8 under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharat bandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from 9th Dec will be held as per schedule: Controller of Exams, Osmania University

8 December 2020, 07:57 AM

The agitating farmers, who have been camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 12 days on Tuesday morning once again blocked the national highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad.

8 December 2020, 07:56 AM

Bharat bandh today: The agitating farmers on Tuesday continued to block the Delhi-Meerut highway near Ghazipur amid nationwide strike called by farmers over the three farm laws.

