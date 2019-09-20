Booking for new Tejas Express train starts, fare for Delhi-Lucknow route stands at Rs 1,280

The booking for the soon-to-be-launched country’s first private player-operated Tejas Express train has already started. The train, that will be run by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will ply between Delhi-Lucknow and Lucknow-Delhi routes from October 5. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the train from Lucknow on October 4.

The fare of the train from Delhi to Lucknow for AC Chair Car is Rs 1,280 (Base fare Rs 895 + GST Rs 45 + Catering charge Rs 340) and that for the Executive Chair Car is Rs 2,450 (Base fare Rs 1,966 + GST Rs 99 + Catering charge Rs 385). The Delhi to Kanpur fare for AC Chair Car is Rs 1,155 (Base fare Rs 776 + GST Rs 39 + Catering charge Rs 340) and the Executive Chair Car is Rs 2,155 (Base fare Rs 1,685 + GST Rs 85 + Catering charge Rs 385).

The IRCTC has fixed the Lucknow to Delhi fare price for AC Chair Car at Rs 1,125 (Base fare Rs 895 + GST Rs 45 + Catering charge Rs 185) and the Executive Chair Car at Rs 2,310 (Base fare Rs 1,966 + GST Rs 99 + Catering charge Rs 245).

The price of the ticket for the Lucknow to Kanpur fare for AC Chair Car is Rs 320 (Base fare Rs 285 + GST Rs 15 + Catering charge Rs 20) and the Executive Chair Car is Rs 630 (Base fare Rs 571 + GST Rs 29 + Catering charge Rs 30).

The Lucknow to Ghaziabad ticket price has been fixed for AC Chair Car at Rs 1,125 (Base fare Rs 895 + GST Rs 45 + Catering charge Rs 185) and the Executive Chair Car at Rs 2,310 (Base fare Rs 1,966 + GST Rs 99 + Catering charge Rs 245).

The fare of these trains has been based on dynamic pricing system.

Several new features are set to be introduced with these trains and the IRCTC has shared details about what’s in offing.

Earlier, sources had told Zee News that there might be provisions such as picking up and dropping of luggage from homes of passengers. Apart from this, passengers travelling in business or executive class might also be able to avail special lounge facilities at the railway stations.

The sources had further said that facilities such as hotel booking, flight booking, taxi/cab booking and porters can be availed by Tejas Express passengers through online portal. One might have to pay some additional amount to avail these facilities, but it would certainly ease the travel. A high-class catering service is also likely to be provided on board Tejas Express trains. Corn-flakes, fruit salads etc are likely to be served for breakfast.

The sources added that similar to airlines, there might also be train hostesses in these trains. Special focus is also likely to given to on board entertainment for the passengers. The Indian Railways has been taking a slew of measures to redefine train travel in the country with the participation of private players.