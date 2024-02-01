Budget 2024: Modi Government Breaking/Tweaking Trends; Will This Budget Bring A Surprise? Read

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget in just a few hours. All eyes are on this interim budget, which comes just before the Lok Sabha elections. While it's labeled as an interim budget, given the expertise of the Modi government in surprising everyone with their decisions, the possibility of significant announcements cannot be ruled out.

The unpredictability of the central government leaves people wondering if this interim budget will bring forth more surprises. Continue reading to find out the further details. (Also Read: Budget 2024-25, Cheaper Costlier Items LIVE Updates: Check Full List Of Products Turning Costlier And Cheaper After Nirmala Sitharaman's New Tax Proposals Announcement)

Traditions Changing In Budget Announcements

The Modi government is breaking conventional budget norms. In the previous term, the budget presentation, which traditionally happened at the end of February, was moved to February 1. (Also Read: Union Budget On Share Market LIVE: Check Sensex & Nifty Trends Over Last 10 Years)

Moreover, instead of the usual red briefcase, digital platforms and tablets took center stage. In the interim budget of 2019, just before the general elections, the government focused on the middle class, farmers, and unorganized sector workers.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan schemes were launched, benefitting millions.

Expectations For The Current Budget

As the country heads towards the 2024 general elections, experts are anticipating that the government has an opportunity to showcase its commitment to growth through this interim budget.

The economic front appears strong, with improved income and corporate tax collections. With the financial year 2023-24 target for direct tax collection already exceeded by January 10, 2024, the government seems well-prepared for the financial year's remaining two months.