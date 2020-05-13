FM to provide details of Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package today --Here's what is expected

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference on Wednesday at 4 pm at National Media centre to give details of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the COVID-hit economy.

Here’s what is expected from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

As per sources, the government may give maximum benefits to the struggling MSME sector by announcing Rs 2.50 lakh crore for the sector

ESIC has a fund of over Rs 30 thousand crores. This can be used for MSME, which the FM may announce

FM may also bring focus on LTC by removing tax on it

It is also expected that the FM may announce reduction in GST rates, although the GST Council will take a final decision on it

Government may also decide to hike the budget of MNREGA. From 100 days, it could be increased to 150 or 200 days

Government may also announce measures of cash transfer to the poor through DBT

FM may also announce hike in Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

There may also be an announcement regarding collateral free loan, where the government will become the guarantor