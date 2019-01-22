Govt may impose anti-dumping duty on certain type of Malaysian glass for 5 years

New Delhi: The government may impose anti-dumping duty of USD 114.58 per tonne on a certain variety of Malaysian glass, used in solar industry, in a bid to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty on 'textured tempered coated and uncoated glass' imported from Malaysia.

The glass is used as a component in solar photovoltaic panels and solar thermal applications.

Gujarat Borosil Ltd had asked DGTR for alleged dumping probe and imposition of the duty.

In its probe, the directorate has concluded that there has been material injury to the domestic industry due to the dumping of this glass from Malaysia.

"The authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on the imports for five years," the DGTR said in a notification.

The final decision to impose the duty will be taken by the finance ministry.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the WTO.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.