RBI Chief Says India’s FY24 GDP Growth Could Be 'Very Close' To 8%

On Feb. 29, India's government revised its growth estimate for the current fiscal year to March 31 to 7.6% from 7.3%

|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Reuters
New Delhi: The Indian economy's GDP growth in the current fiscal year ending March could be "very close" to 8 per cent, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said in an interview with television channel ET Now on Wednesday.

India's economy grew at its fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in the final three months of 2023, led by strong manufacturing and construction activity. Asia's third largest economy grew 8.4 per cent in the October-December quarter, much faster than the 6.6 per cent estimated by economists polled by Reuters. (Also Read: Dark Parle-G Sparks Internet Frenzy; Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media, But What's The Truth?)

On Feb. 29, India's government revised its growth estimate for the current fiscal year to March 31 to 7.6 per cent from 7.3 per cent. (Also Read: Nostalgia Rewind: Chelpark Ink And Pens That Once Shone Brightly, Is Story Of A Yore)

