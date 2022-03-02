हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine War: Bitcoin now has higher market cap than Russian currency

Bitcoin has a market cap of approximately $835 billion while the ruble has a market cap of around $626 billion.

Russia-Ukraine War: Bitcoin now has higher market cap than Russian currency

New Delhi: As Russia intensifies its battle to take control of Ukraine, Bitcoin on Wednesday soared to $44,000, pushing the total cryptocurrency market cap to cross $2 trillion. With the recent gains, Bitcoin now has a higher market cap than the rapidly-declining Russian currency ruble.

Bitcoin has a market cap of approximately $835 billion while the ruble has a market cap of around $626 billion.

The crypto market was last at $2 trillion in August 2021.

In the last week since the Russia-Ukraine war started, Bitcoin has jumped nearly 14 per cent and ethereum 12 per cent, according to CoinGecko data.

Terra`s LUNA token had a stratospheric rise, climbing nearly 70 per cent during the last week, and is now trading at approximately $94.

Solana`s SOL and other layer 1 tokens like Avalanche`s AVAX and Polkadot`s DOT also responded well, reports CoinDesk.

Similar to volatility, Bitcoin`s trading volume across major exchanges reached the highest level since the December 5 price crash, according to CoinDesk data.

Earlier, the global crypto market lost nearly 10 per cent of its value as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday. Over $200 billion worth of its global market value was wiped out.

The most-hit cryptocurrencies were Ethereum, Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot, along with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Also Read: RBI cancels licence of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank, Sangli

Some traders, however, expected the price bounce to be short-lived amid geopolitical uncertainty. Also Read: After SBI, HDFC, BoB, Canara Bank increases fixed deposit rates; check latest FD rates

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warVladimir PutinWorld war 3BitcoinEthereum
Next
Story

RBI cancels licence of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank, Sangli

Must Watch

PT22M18S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Kharkiv police headquarters building destroyed