WPI inflation rises to 2.93 percent in February

New Delhi: Inflation based on wholesale prices marginally rose to 2.93 percent in February as compared to 2.76 percent in January on rising prices of food and fuel products.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was at 2.74 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year, official data showed on Thursday.

According to the government data, index for food articles group declined by 0.2 percent to 143.8 (provisional) from 144.1 (provisional) for the previous month while that of the Non-Food Articles group rose by 1.0 percent to 126.8 (provisional) from 125.5 (provisional) for the previous month.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group increased from 1.84 percent in January to 3.29 percent in February, 2019.

The index for Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas group rose by 1.8 percent to 84.8 (provisional) from 83.3 (provisional) for the previous month due to higher price of crude petroleum (2 percent) and natural gas (1 percent).

The index for this manufactured product group rose by 0.2 percent to 118.1 (provisional) from 117.9 (provisional) for the previous month.