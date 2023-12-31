New Delhi: In 2023, India made significant strides in the education sector by inviting foreign universities to establish campuses in the country. This initiative included the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with higher education institutes from countries such as Australia and the USA.

One notable development occurred in Gujarat's GIFT City, which welcomed two Australian university campuses. This move is expected to foster enhanced academic, research, and skill collaborations between India and Australia. Notably, India's global education outreach took a major step forward in 2023 with the signing of an MoU to establish the first IIT campus in Tanzania.

These initiatives, including student exchange programs, the establishment of foreign universities, and the signing of MoUs, are reshaping the landscape of educational programs. Zee News English engaged in discussions with Gunasekaran D, Registrar of GITAM University, and Dr. Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to delve deeper into this transformative impact.

Gunasekaran D, Registrar, GITAM University which signed MoUs with Université de Technologie de Troyes (UTT), France for a semester exchange program focusing on engineering students and Hongbang International University in Vietnam to foster cooperation in organizing visits and short courses, particularly in the field of Medicine said, "International collaborations are vital for universities to thrive in a globalized world. They contribute to academic excellence, cultural diversity, research advancements, and the development of well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges of the 21st century."

Dr. Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University, which signed 35 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in 2023 with leading universities around the globe, said collaborations between countries for educational and cultural purposes elevate the academic environment and ethos of the university.

"They cultivate a dynamic and diverse learning atmosphere, enabling the exchange of knowledge, driving forward research progress, and nurturing a global mindset among both students and faculty," she added.