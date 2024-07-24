AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2024 Released At afcat.cdac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2024: The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 2 Admit Card today, July 24, 2024. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, afcat.cdac.in, by entering their email ID and password. The AFCAT 2 exam will be held from August 9, 2024, to August 11, 2024.

Candidates should download the admit card as soon as possible and bring it along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam center. The hall ticket will contain essential details such as name, roll number, registration number, exam date and time, subject, exam duration, and instructions. It is important not to bring electronic communication devices, personal items (such as scarves, handbags, and jackets), or edible items to the exam center.

AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link labeled "Admit Card for AFCAT 02/2024 available for download through Candidate Login from July 24, 2024 (11:00 AM)."

Enter your email ID and password to access the link.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print it for future reference.

According to the schedule, the Air Force plans to fill 317 vacancies across both flying and ground duties (technical and non-technical) through this recruitment drive. The online exam will be held in two daily shifts: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.