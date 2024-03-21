APPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Details Here

APPSC Answer Key 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, or APPSC, will close the objection window today, March 21, 2024. Candidates who took the exam and want to complain about the answer key may do so as soon as possible on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.The APPSC issued the preliminary answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Group 1 Preliminary Exam on March 18. The preliminary response key objections window was open since March 19 and will close today.

The exam was conducted in two sessions on March 17, 2024. A total of 1,48,881 students applied for the APPSC Group 1 preliminary examination out of which 1,26,068 downloaded their hall tickets. However, only 91,463 candidates appeared for the exam, indicating an attendance record of 72.55 percent.

APPSC Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to raise objections

1. Visit the official website: psc.ap.gov.in.

2. On the webpage, select the answer key link.

3. Download the answer key.

4. After that, click on "Screening test to the post of Group-I Services Notification No. 12/2023 - Accepting Objections - On Initial Keys"

5. Enter details and voice complaints.

6. Submit the form.

APPSC Group 1 aspirants should be aware that submissions will not be accepted via post, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, individual submissions, or any other form, and objections received after the deadline will not be considered.Based on the answer key objections presented, the APPSC will prepare the Group 1 services outcome and cut off.