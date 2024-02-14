APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2024 Released At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards for the preliminary exam of APPSC Group 2 services today, February 14. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on February 25, 2024.

The recruitment aims to fill 897 vacancies. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will proceed to the main examination. The date for the main exam will be announced later on the website. Candidates need to use their One Time Registration (OTR) ID and password to download the admit card for APPSC Group 2.

“It is hereby informed that the screening test (objective type) for the group 2 services recruitment is scheduled to be held on February 25 from 10:30 am to 1: pm (General Studies and Mental ability) at 24 district centres. The hall tickets will be hosted on February 14 on the commission's website psc.ap.gov.in for downloading,” reads the official notice.

APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Visit the APPSC's official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the notice to download the Group 2 services screening test admit card.

Login by entering registration information.

Click the link to download the APPSC Group 2 admit card.

Keep a hardcopy for future reference.

The APPSC Group 2 preliminary test contains only one section: general studies and mental abilities. This section is further divided into five sub-sections: Indian history, geography, Indian society, current events, and mental abilities. Each segment has 30 questions, for a total of 150 questions. Each question is worth one mark. Each incorrect response results in a one-third mark deduction.