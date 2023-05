CISCE Results 2023: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Declared, Website Crashed- Alternative Ways To Check Scores Via Digilocker, SMS

ICSE Board Result 2023: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has declared the ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Board Result 2023. Students who appeared in the CISCE ICSE Exams 2023 can now check and download the ICSE 10th and 12th result 2023 on the official website - results.cisce.org. Students can try these alternative ways also to check their CISCE ICSE 10th, 12th Board Results.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Where to check the result

Students will be able to view the ICSE Result 2023 on the official website, cisce.org, after it is declared by CISCE. The ICSE Class 12 Results will also be accessible on the official results website, cisceresult.in.

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Here’s How To Download The Marksheet From DigiLocker

- Log in to the DigiLocker App using your username and password.

- Access the 'Profile' page and sync your Aadhar number.

- If your DigiLocker account is already created using your Aadhar number, do not sync again.

- On the left sidebar, click on the 'Pull Partner Documents' button.

- On the next screen, select 'Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination' from the first dropdown.

- In the next dropdown, choose the Marksheet option, such as ICSE/ISC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing.

- Enter details like the year of passing and roll number as mentioned on the ICSE or ISC Admit Card.

- Click on 'Get Document' to download the ICSE/ISC Digital Marksheet or Certificate.

- Save these documents in your DigiLocker account by clicking on the 'Save to Locker's button

Cisce Results 2023: Here's How To Check Scores Via SMS

Step 1: Start a new message on your phone.

Step 2: Type your Unique ID and ICSE after that. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Text the message to 0924808288.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed in an SMS.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Last Year's Result Date

The ICSE Class 10 Result was announced first on July 17, 2022, based on the CISCE Results 2022. On July 24, 2023, the ISC Class 12 Results were announced. The results were announced after a week's delay. In addition to these CISCE results, the CBSE results for grades 10 and 12 were released on July 21, 2023.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Exam Date

The ICSE Board Exams 2023 were held by CISCE from February 27 to March 29, 2023. From February 13 to March 31, 2023, the ISC Class 12 Board Exams were held. The results will be available soon.