Delhi News: JIMS Hosts Grand XXIX Convocation Ceremony

The event brought together a diverse audience comprising distinguished guests, revered faculty members, proud parents, and, most significantly, the brilliant graduates

The ceremony commenced with a academic procession, led by members of the Institute’s statutory bodies, chairman, deans, and governing body members prompting everyone to rise in respect as it made its symbolic entry. Traditional rituals unfolded with the ceremonial Lamp Lighting, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. A poignant floral tribute to the late Lt. Sh. Jagannath Gupta Ji followed, honoring the contributions of a figure remembered and revered within the institution.

The atmosphere resonated with spirituality during the soul-stirring Saraswati Vandana, beautifully performed to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge. The invocation set a spiritual and auspicious tone for the entire convocation.

More than acknowledging academic achievements, the convocation served as a celebration of the spirit of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence that defined each graduate. Mr. Manish Gupta, Chairman of JIMS, officially declared the Convocation open and addressed the audience. His words paved the way for the highlights of the academic year, presented by Dr. Pooja Jain, the esteemed Director of JIMS.

Mr. Ratna Shekhar Adika, Chairman & Managing Director at Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. With over 30 years of experience leading multicultural organizations, Mr. Adika brought a wealth of insight to the ceremony.