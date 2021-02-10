Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Registrations to begin from February 18

New Delhi: Admissions in Delhi nursery schools for toddlers in KG to class 1 will commence from February 18 this year, the Delhi Directorate of Education announced on Wednesday (February 10). The Delhi government said the first list for Delhi nursery admission 2021 in private schools will be out on March 20.

The education department has already taken an initiative to ask all private schools to submit details about the admissions by February 15, while stating that the admission process will close by March 31.

As per the guidelines by the authorities, a child must attain four years of age to take admission to nursery class and five years for KG. For admission to Class 1, students need to be less than six years old till March 31.

Important Dates:

Online Registration Starting Date: 18 February 2021

Online Registration Final Date/Last Date to Fill Admission Form: 4 March 2021

1st Admission List: 20 March 2021

2nd Admission List: 25 March 2021

Admission Process Last Date: 31 March 2021

The classes in Delhi nursery schools are scheduled to begin from April 1, 2021.

