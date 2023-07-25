DU Admission 2023: BTech First Merit List To Be Out On This Date At du.ac.in- Check Schedule Here

DU Admission 2023: The timetable for DU BTech Admission 2023 has been released by Delhi University. As a result, the first merit list will be published on August 2. The registration deadline for DU Engineering Admissions 2023 is today, July 25. Candidates who have yet to register should go to the official website and fill out the form.

The JEE Main 2023 result is used to determine BTech admissions to the varsity's Faculty of Education. This year, there are 120 BTech seats available in three Engineering disciplines.

The Btech enrollment window will close at 11:59 p.m. today, July 25. To access the application portal, candidates would need to submit their JEE Main application number and date of birth.The rectification window will be open for already registered candidates from July 26 at 10 a.m. until July 28 (4:59 p.m.). On July 28 at 5 p.m., preferences will be automatically locked.



DU Admission 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the University of Delhi's official website.

Now, go to the admissions portal and select the Bachelor of Technology registration option.

The engineering portal of Delhi University will open in a new tab. Download the Bulletin of Information to learn more about B.tech Admission 2023.

Enter your JEE Application Number, Name, Date of Birth, Email, and Mobile number, as well as a password, in the "New Registration" box.

Check the information you've supplied again, then enter the code and click the register button.

Log in using your credentials and complete the application form.

Make the payment after filling the relevant information and attaching documents.

Download the application that was filed.

The first merit list or seat allotment result will be revealed on August 2, 2023, according to the DU BTech Admission timetable. Candidates who were provisionally assigned seats in the first round must report to their assigned college and confirm their admission between August 3 and 9. The seat upgrade window will be open from August 11 to 12, 2023 till 5.00 PM.

The admissions procedure will consist of three rounds. The second and third merit lists for DU BTech will be issued on August 14 and 23, respectively.