ICSE Result 2023 Date: ICSE Class 10 Result Likely To Be Announced Next Week At cisce.org- Check Latest Update Here

ICSE Board Result 2023: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is expected to declare the ICSE Result 2023 soon on the official website. According to reports, the ICSE Class 10 Result will be released next week. Students will be able to check their ICSE Class 10th Result on the official website - cisce.org - after it is released. According to reports, the ICSE Class 10 Result would be released after May 10, 2023.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Where to check result

Students will be able to view the ICSE Result 2023 on the official website, cisce.org, after it is declared by CISCE. The ICSE Class 10 Results will also be accessible on the official results website, cisceresult.in.

ICSE Board Result 2023: Here's how to check result

Visit the official website – cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link for ICSE Class 10 Results 2023

A new page will open, enter your unique ID and other details asked for

Your ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

According to the official notice issued by CISCE during the ICSE Board Exams 2023, the Class 10 Result will be announced in May.