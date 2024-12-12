IIM CAT Results 2024 Likely To Be Released Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

IIM CAT Results 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, will announce the CAT Result 2024 soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can check their results on the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in once released. Based on past trends, CAT results are declared in December each year. This year, the CAT 2024 exam took place on November 24, 2024, in three sessions. The first session was conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was held across 170 cities at various test centers nationwide. The response sheet was made available on November 29, followed by the release of the provisional answer key on December 3, 2024. The objection window closed on December 5, 2024.

In 2023, the IIM CAT results were announced on December 21, the same date as in 2022, when the results were also declared on December 21.

IIM CAT Results 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official IIM CAT website iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the CAT Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Submit the information to view your result.

Verify the details and download the result.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

IIM Calcutta conducted the CAT 2024 exam on November 24 at 389 exam centers. The question paper comprised three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). The VARC section included 24 questions, while the QA and DILR sections each had 22 questions.

This year, more than 3.29 lakh candidates registered for the CAT 2024 exam, out of which 2.93 lakh appeared for the test. The exams were conducted on November 24, 2024, across 389 exam centers. The CAT 2024 exam pattern was updated, featuring 22 questions each in the DILR and QA sections, and 24 questions in the VARC section, totaling 68 questions.