JAC Compartment Exam 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Registration Ends Today At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Direct Link To Register Here

JAC Compartment Exam 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, will close the compartment exam registration today. Jharkhand Board will no longer accept supplementary registration for classes 10, and 12 on July 5, 2023, according to the schedule. Jharkhand Board will hold a compartment exam for class 10 and 12 students who did not achieve the minimum needed marks. Candidates needed a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass the exam. Those who have not done so should register for the compartment test.

The application form must be received by July 5, 2023, and the application fee must be paid by July 7, 2023. Students may, however, submit the paperwork until July 8 by paying a late charge.

JAC Compartment Exam 2023: Steps to register here

• Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

• On the homepage, click on the secondary/ intermediate compart exam form link.

• In the next step, one should log in using the required credentials.

• Fill out the form and cross-check the details.

• Submit the form and take its printout for future reference

The JAC 12th Board exam was held between March 14 and April 5, 2023, by the Jharkhand Board. Over 3.5 lakh applicants took the exam this year. K.K Ravi Kumar, Secretary of School Education, and Anil Kumar Mahto, Board Chairman, announced the results.