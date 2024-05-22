JAC Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result To Be OUT Soon At jacresults.com- Check Steps To Download Here

JAC 8th Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council in Ranchi will soon declare the class 8 results for 2024. When the JAC 8th result 2024 is issued, students will be able to access it on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Students should be prepared to check and download their results online using their roll number, roll code, and date of birth (as stated on their admit card).

Jharkhand Board recently issued the 9th and 11th grade results for 2024. JAC 9th pass percentage was 98.39%, while JAC 11th pass percentage was 98.48%. Jharkhand JAC class 8th will include the roll code, school name, student name, father's and mother's names, roll number, registration number, subject names with marks/grades, and the student's qualifying status.

JAC 8th Result 2024: Steps to check scores here

• Go to the official website, jacresults.com.

• From the homepage, click the link JAC 8th Result 2024.

• Candidates must enter their roll number and code on the portal.

• The JAC 8th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the Result and print it for future reference.

JAC Class 8th Result 2024: Past year trends

Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council announced the JAC 8th Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. This year's results are expected to be announced earlier.