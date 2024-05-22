Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751461
NewsEducation
JHARKHAND CLASS 8TH RESULT 2024

JAC Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result To Be OUT Soon At jacresults.com- Check Steps To Download Here

JAC Class 8th Result 2024: Students should be aware that they can access their JAC 8th Result 2024 online; however, their mark sheets will be delivered in print copy by their individual schools, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JAC Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result To Be OUT Soon At jacresults.com- Check Steps To Download Here Jharkhand Class 8th Result 2024

JAC 8th Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council in Ranchi will soon declare the class 8 results for 2024. When the JAC 8th result 2024 is issued, students will be able to access it on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Students should be prepared to check and download their results online using their roll number, roll code, and date of birth (as stated on their admit card).

Jharkhand Board recently issued the 9th and 11th grade results for 2024. JAC 9th pass percentage was 98.39%, while JAC 11th pass percentage was 98.48%. Jharkhand JAC class 8th will include the roll code, school name, student name, father's and mother's names, roll number, registration number, subject names with marks/grades, and the student's qualifying status.

JAC 8th Result 2024: Steps to check scores here

• Go to the official website, jacresults.com.

• From the homepage, click the link JAC 8th Result 2024.

• Candidates must enter their roll number and code on the portal.

• The JAC 8th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the Result and print it for future reference.

JAC Class 8th Result 2024: Past year trends

Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council announced the JAC 8th Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. This year's results are expected to be announced earlier.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Family Demands Justice in Pune Porsche Crash
DNA Video
DNA: Mahabharata on Yogi's attire!
DNA Video
DNA: 12-year-old girl develops hole in stomach after eating nitrogen paan
DNA Video
DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?