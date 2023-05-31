topStoriesenglish2615983
ASSAM BOARD CLASS 12 RESULTS 2023

Live Updates | AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: Class 12 Board Results ANYTIME On ahsec.assam.gov.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 (SHORTLY) Live Updates: Check Assam Board class 12th Result on ahsec.assam.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is likely to issue the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 in the first week of June 2023. The AHSEC Class 12th results are eagerly anticipated by candidates who registered for the Class 12 board exams. Once the results are made public, candidates can check them on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. 

According to a statement to HT Digital from Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examination, AHSEC, Assam High School Results 2023 won't be released this week. The first week of June 2023 is most likely when it will take place. 


Along with the official website, the results link will also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in. 

