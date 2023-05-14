topStoriesenglish2607629
LIVE Updates | CISCE Result 2023 SOON: ICSE Class 10th Results To Be Announced Today at cisce.org, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Toppers List Latest news

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 LIVE Update: The ICSE Class 10 Result will be declared TODAY, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

ICSE Class 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will soon declare the ICSE 10th Board Result 2023. The CISCE will declare the ICSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 14, 2023 at 3 pm. Once released, students will be able to check and download their ICSE Board Results 2023 on the official website -  cisce.org.

14 May 2023
07:08 AM

ICSE Class 10th Result Time

CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 today at 3 pm on the official website - cisce.org 

07:07 AM

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 Today

06:58 AM

ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 

Once the CISCE ICSE 10th Board Results are declared, candidates will be able to check their ISCE 10th Result 2023 scorecards on the official website -  results.cisce.org. Students can also access their results through DigiLocker or via SMS.

06:57 AM

CISCE ICSE Class 10th Result 2023 Today 

The CISCE will declare the ICSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 today on the official website cisce.org. The Council will announce the results on the official website at 3 pm today. Once released, the direct link for the ICSE 10th Result 2023 will be provided here

