Magadh University Part 1 Result 2024 Released At magadhuniversity.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

Magadh University Result 2024: Magadh University has released results for both Part 1 and Part 2 exams. The official website provides links to download the BA Part 1 and Part 2 results, along with other course results. Candidates can visit the Magadh University Bodh Gaya result page to access their marksheets by entering their roll number as mentioned on the admit card. In addition to BA results, Magadh University has also released semester results for other courses, such as MA, MSc, MCom, BSc, and BCom. The Part 1 exams were conducted in March, and the results are now available.

Magadh University 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at magadhuniversity.ac.in.

Click on the 'Examination' tab and choose the 'Result' option.

You will be redirected to the MU result page.

Select your course from the dropdown menu.

Enter your roll number and click 'Submit.'

View and download your MU Bihar result and marksheet.

Magadh University, one of the largest universities in Bihar, has 19 constituent colleges, around 39 affiliated colleges, and 2 law colleges spread across the districts of Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, and Aurangabad. Established on March 1, 1962, it began its operations in Gaya town. Maa Shakumbhari University currently offers a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and other courses under the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Law, and Faculty of Education.