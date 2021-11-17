Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 BIG update!: Class 10 registration to begin from Thursday

New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence the application process for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 from Thursday (November 18), as per Hindustan Times report. Class 10 candidates can register through the MSBSHSE website on mahahsscboard.in.

Class 10 students should apply for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 before the deadline of December 9, 2021. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister tweeted, “Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will begin online http://mahahsscboard.in from 18th November. See details below.”

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: Check how to apply

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the homepage, click on login or registration link

3. Submit the form and download

4. Take a printout for future reference

