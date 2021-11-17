हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra Board

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 BIG update!: Class 10 registration to begin from Thursday

Class 10 students should apply for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 before the deadline of December 9, 2021. 

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 BIG update!: Class 10 registration to begin from Thursday
Representational image

New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence the application process for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 from Thursday (November 18), as per Hindustan Times report. Class 10 candidates can register through the MSBSHSE website on mahahsscboard.in. 

Class 10 students should apply for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 before the deadline of December 9, 2021. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister tweeted, “Applications for the 10th class examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will begin online http://mahahsscboard.in from 18th November. See details below.”

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: Check how to apply

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

2. On the homepage, click on login or registration link

3. Submit the form and download 

4. Take a printout for future reference 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtra BoardClass 10 SSC registrationMaharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
Next
Story

‘Suno Draupadi, shastra utha lo…’: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to women in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT5M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Katrina Kaif vs Ranbir Kapoor in Rajasthan!