MHT CET Result 2024 To Be DECLARED On This Date At mahacet.org- Check Important Details Here

MHT CET Result 2024: The Maharashtra CET Cell is set to release the MHT CET 2024 results soon, with the new date being June 19, instead of the previously scheduled June 10. Candidates who took the exam can download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org using their application number and date of birth. The MHT CET 2024 was conducted from April 22 to May 17, and the answer key was published on May 21. Objections to the answer key were accepted until May 26, and the final answer key will be released with the results.

MHT CET 2024 Scorecard: Steps to Download

- Visit the official website at mahacet.org.

- Click on the 'MHT CET Result 2024' link on the homepage.

- Enter your login credentials on the new page and submit.

- Your result will appear on the screen; download it for future reference.

MHT CET Result 2024: Tie-Breaking Policy

- Candidates with the fewest incorrect attempts in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology will be prioritized.

- If still tied, those with fewer incorrect attempts in Mathematics/Biology will be preferred.

- Further ties will be broken by the fewest incorrect attempts in Chemistry.

- If the tie persists, candidates with higher Class 12 board exam scores will be considered.

- Finally, if the tie remains, older candidates will be given preference.

MHT CET Result 2024: Normalisation Method And Score Calculation

Due to the exam being held across multiple shifts, the difficulty level may vary. To ensure fairness, the MHT CET uses a normalization method to calculate percentile scores, accurate to five decimal places. The formula used is: MHT CET percentile score=100×(Number of candidates with normalized marks≤the candidateTotal number of candidates)\text{MHT CET percentile score} = 100 \times \left( \frac{\text{Number of candidates with normalized marks} \le \text{the candidate}}{\text{Total number of candidates}} \right)MHT CET percentile score=100×(Total number of candidatesNumber of candidates with normalized marks≤the candidate​)

MHT CET 2024: Exam Details

The MHT CET is an annual entrance exam conducted by the Maharashtra government for admission to engineering and pharmacy programs in the state. It is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and its scores are accepted by approximately 400 institutes across Maharashtra.