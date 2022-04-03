हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
neet 2022

NEET 2022: Registration expected to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, details here

 NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 notification in April on the official websites at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET 2022: Registration expected to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to begin the application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 soon. NTA is expected to release the notification in April on the official websites at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. 

As per media reports, NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted in July. It is to be noted that the agency is yet to officially announce the NEET UG 2022 examination date and time. Candidates will be able to access the confirmation page of the NEET UG application form on the DigiLocker app and the website-- digilocker.gov.in.

In a relief to aspirants, the National Medical Commission (NMC) in March had removed the upper age limit for appearing in NEET exam. Earlier, the maximum age limit was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates imposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017. 

NEET is the national-level undergraduate medical entrance examination conducted for admission in UG courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science. Besides Hindi and English, NEET is held in 11 other regional languages.

In addition to Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Foreign Nationals can also apply for NEET. 

