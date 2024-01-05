Over One Crore Enroll for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 with Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi: The 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024 has witnessed an overwhelming response with more than a crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers on the MyGov portal. The registration, which began on December 11, 2023, will conclude on January 12, 2024. "This demonstrates the widespread eagerness among the student community to participate in this unique event and engage with Prime Minister Modi," stated a release from the Ministry of Education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by PM Narendra Modi, is a much-anticipated interactive program where students, teachers, and parents from India and abroad share their examination-related concerns and experiences directly with the Prime Minister. This initiative, organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, has been successfully conducted for six consecutive years.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Scheduled And Venue

The 2024 session is scheduled for January 29, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, starting at 11 am. The event adopts a town hall format, enabling direct interaction of nearly 4,000 participants with PM Modi. Additionally, two students and a teacher from each state and union territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha competitions, will be invited as special guests.

In parallel, an online MCQ competition is currently active on the MyGov portal, open to students from classes 6th to 12th, teachers, and parents. This competition, part of the selection process for PPC 2024, runs from December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024.

PPC is a significant component of the 'Exam Warriors' movement, spearheaded by PM Modi, aiming to create a stress-free environment for young learners. In the lead-up to the main event, schools will conduct various activities from January 12 to 23, 2024, including marathon runs, music and meme competitions, street plays, and student-led discussions. The culmination of these activities will be marked by a nationwide Painting Competition on January 23, 2024, celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The competition will focus on themes like Chandrayan and India's sporting achievements, symbolizing the joy of learning and the spirit of 'Examination as a Festival of Life'.

Finally, approximately 2050 participants, selected based on their questions submitted through the MyGov portal, will receive a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit. This kit includes the 'Exam Warriors' book authored by PM Modi in Hindi and English, along with a commemorative certificate.