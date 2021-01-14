हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Schools in Delhi to reopen from next week for classes 10 and 12, attendance optional

Currently, there are 3,179 active coronavirus cases in the national capital. It has also witnessed 6,17,006 recoveries, while 10,707 have succumbed to the virus. 

Schools in Delhi to reopen from next week for classes 10 and 12, attendance optional
Delhi government have decided to open schools for classes 10 and 12 from next week. (Photo: Reuters)

The schools in the National Capital Region are going to reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18, the Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday (January 13, 2021).

"In view of CBSE board examinations and practicals in Delhi, permission is being given to open schools for practical, project, counselling etc for 10th and 12th classes from January 18," Sisodia said.

Students can come to school only if their parents allow. "Children will not be forced to come... Permission is being given to open schools for practicals, projects, counselling etc. for classes 10 and 12 classes from January 18," Sisodia added.

Notably, the COVID-19 cases across Delhi have seen a declining trend for the past several weeks. Currently, there are 3,179 active coronavirus cases in the national capital. It has also witnessed 6,17,006 recoveries, while 10,707 have succumbed to the virus. 

Several other states have also reopened schools with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

